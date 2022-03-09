Zelensky: ready for dialogue on Crimea and Donbass | Abroad

But he said “he is ready to have a dialogue on the issues, to find a compromise on how these regions move forward”. He again called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to negotiate directly with Ukraine.

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia are due to meet in the Turkish resort town of Antalya on Thursday. Three rounds of talks between the two countries’ delegations have been held so far in southeastern Belarus. Local files were also announced by both parties.

Ukraine’s eastern regions seceded in 2014 after a pro-Russian elected president was ousted in Kyiv. According to the West, because it had turned away from the EU, which led to mass protests and its downfall. According to the Kremlin, there was a case of violent “regime change”, mainly concocted by the United States.

Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24, alleging the country’s unwillingness to resolve conflicts in the east and persecuting ethnic Russians. Russia demands the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and the recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states. Furthermore, Ukraine should enjoy a neutral status and not be allowed to become a member of NATO.