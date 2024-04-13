Title: Palestinian killed as Israeli settlers rampage in village and troops fire on stone-throwers

Dozens of Israeli settlers stormed a Palestinian village in the West Bank in search of a missing 14-year-old Israeli boy, sparking violence that left one dead and 25 wounded. This incident comes shortly after an Israeli raid overnight resulted in the killing of two Palestinians, including a Hamas militant.

According to Palestinian health officials, over 460 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since the conflict began in October. The attack has been condemned by Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and has raised concerns from United States officials, including President Joe Biden, about the surge in settler violence in the area.

In an effort to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza, Israel has opened a new crossing for aid trucks. The Gaza Health Ministry reports that over 33,600 Palestinians have been killed and 76,200 wounded in six months of fighting, with women and children accounting for two-thirds of the dead.

Israel claims to have killed over 12,000 militants during the conflict, but has not provided evidence to support this claim. As tensions continue to escalate in the region, it is clear that a resolution to the conflict is desperately needed to prevent further loss of life and suffering.