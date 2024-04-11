Dodo Finance – Water levels rise and homes flood in Russia after a dam bursts near the Kazakhstan border

Russian officials are working diligently to assist homeowners who have been displaced by devastating floods in the Orenburg region, located near Russia’s border with Kazakhstan. The floods were triggered by the collapse of a dam on Saturday, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people from their homes.

The water level in the city of Orenburg surpassed 10 meters on Wednesday, causing more than 300 homes to be flooded overnight. The rising water also posed a threat to high-rise buildings in the area. In response to the disaster, people in the city of Orsk gathered in a rare protest, demanding compensation for the damage to their homes.

The floods have had far-reaching consequences, leading to the suspension of operations at the Orsk oil refinery. More than 4,000 people, including 885 children, have been forced to evacuate from the Orenburg region. The regional government has estimated the total damage from the floods to be around 21 billion rubles.

In the wake of the tragedy, a criminal probe has been launched to investigate suspected construction violations that may have contributed to the dam’s collapse. The Ural River, which flows through both Russia and Kazakhstan and is approximately 2,428 kilometers long, has been a focal point of the rescue and recovery efforts.

While President Vladimir Putin has expressed concern for those affected by the floods, he is not currently planning to visit the flood-hit region. Nevertheless, Russian officials are coordinating closely with local authorities to provide assistance to residents in need during this challenging time.