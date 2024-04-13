Israeli Settlers Rampage in Palestinian Village, Resulting in Casualties – The Associated Press

Israeli Settlers’ Rampage in West Bank Village Leaves One Dead and Many Injured

In a tragic turn of events, dozens of Israeli settlers stormed into a Palestinian village in the West Bank, resulting in the death of a Palestinian man and leaving 25 others wounded. The settlers reportedly shot at residents, set houses and cars on fire, and caused widespread destruction in the village.

The violence erupted following an Israeli raid that killed two Palestinians, including a Hamas militant. Palestinian health officials reported that eight of the injured were hit by live fire during the rampage. The attack was strongly condemned by the new Palestinian prime minister, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region.

The Israeli army claimed that they were searching for a missing 14-year-old boy and opened fire in response to stones being hurled by Palestinians. This incident comes amid increased concerns about settler violence against Palestinians, with United States officials, including President Joe Biden, speaking out against such actions.

Earlier on the same day, two Palestinians were killed in confrontations with Israeli forces in the northern West Bank. Meanwhile, Israel has opened a new crossing for aid trucks into Gaza to facilitate aid deliveries. However, distribution difficulties persist, with over 1 million people in Gaza now on the brink of starvation, according to the UN.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that over 33,600 Palestinians have been killed and 76,200 wounded during the conflict, with two-thirds being women and children. Israel claims to have killed over 12,000 militants, but has not provided evidence to support this assertion, raising further questions about the ongoing violence in the region.