Study finds pregnancy complications linked to increased risk of early death even decades later

A recent study published in JAMA Internal Medicine has shed light on the long-term risks associated with pregnancy complications such as gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. The study, which analyzed data on over 2 million women in Sweden, found that women who experience major complications during pregnancy have an increased risk of early death that remains elevated for more than 40 years.

The study linked gestational diabetes, preterm delivery, low birth weight, preeclampsia, and other hypertensive disorders to higher mortality risk later in life. Women with gestational diabetes had a 52% increased risk of mortality, while other complications led to varying percentages of increased risk. Additionally, the associations between these complications and mortality risk remained stable or increased over time.

According to the study, adverse pregnancy outcomes may lead to physiologic changes that could eventually result in other health problems years or decades later. These complications have also been associated with a higher risk of heart disease and other chronic conditions later in life. As a result, it is crucial for women to include their pregnancy history in their overall medical history and take preventive measures such as maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The findings of this study highlight the importance of early prevention and early detection for women who have experienced adverse pregnancy outcomes. Factors such as diet, exercise, and overall healthy lifestyle can play a role in lowering the risk of pregnancy complications and improving long-term health outcomes. By taking proactive steps before, during, and after pregnancy, women can reduce their risk of long-term health complications associated with pregnancy.