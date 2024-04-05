75th anniversary celebration and meetings of foreign ministers in Brussels – Dodo Finance

Foreign Ministers gathered at NATO Headquarters in Brussels to commemorate 75 years since the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty, which has been instrumental in ensuring peace, democracy, and prosperity for its 32 Allies and over one billion people across the Atlantic. The recent addition of Sweden as the thirty-second member of the Alliance further strengthens NATO’s unity and mission.

During the gathering, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of the founding treaty, praising NATO’s strength and unity in the face of evolving global challenges. Admiral Bauer also acknowledged the dedication of the 3.5 million men and women in uniform who uphold a shield against aggression.

Twelve Allied Foreign Ministers delivered statements to mark their respective accession anniversaries, with the Belgian Foreign Minister hosting the event and presenting a 75th-anniversary cake to honor the occasion. Commemorative activities included a wreath-laying ceremony, live musical performances, and monuments in Brussels illuminated in NATO blue.

In a lighthearted moment, the iconic Manneken Pis statue in Brussels donned a special NATO Day costume to join in celebrating the milestone. Other Allies also marked the anniversary with various events and by illuminating buildings in NATO blue, showcasing their continued commitment to the Alliance’s values and mission for a more secure and peaceful world.