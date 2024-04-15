Dodo Finance: Game Boy Emulator Pulled From App Store

Apple recently made a significant decision to allow game emulators on the App Store, opening up a world of retro gaming for users worldwide. However, this move has not been without controversy.

One of the first popular Game Boy emulators, iGBA, quickly rose to the top of the gaming charts after its approval. Unfortunately, this emulator was just as quickly removed from the App Store due to violating Apple’s strict guidelines on spam and intellectual property violations.

The creator of iGBA, Riley Testut, who is also known for developing the popular Game Boy emulator GBA4IOS, claimed that iGBA was a clone of his app without permission. This led to Apple taking swift action to remove the app from the store.

Despite the popularity of iGBA, Testut’s claims of intellectual property violations and spam seemed to hold weight in Apple’s eyes. The emulator was filled with ads and tracking, which also contributed to its removal from the store.

On the other hand, another emulator, Emu64XL, remains available for download on the App Store. This marks the first time Apple has explicitly approved game emulators on the platform, though some users may have to wait for Game Boy emulators to make their way back to the store.

The inclusion of game emulators on the App Store opens up a new world of possibilities for retro gaming enthusiasts. However, it also serves as a reminder to developers to adhere strictly to Apple’s guidelines to avoid facing the same fate as iGBA.