Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again made headlines with his comments mocking the Ukraine peace talks in Switzerland. During a recent meeting, Putin warned that Moscow will not accept any plans that ignore Russia’s interests in the region.

Switzerland, on the other hand, has announced a high-level international conference scheduled for June to help achieve peace in Ukraine. The Swiss government expressed hope that Russia might join in the peace process, despite not being invited to the upcoming talks.

Putin criticized the fact that Russia was excluded from the June talks but acknowledged that Swiss officials recognized the need for Russian involvement in future negotiations. The Russian President also rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula, which requires Moscow to pull back troops, pay compensation, and face an international tribunal.

While Putin stated that Russia is open to negotiations, he made it clear that Moscow will not accept any unrealistic schemes. He claimed that Russian troops were sent into Ukraine to protect Russian interests and prevent Ukraine from becoming a security threat by joining NATO.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov echoed Putin’s sentiments, warning that any talks to end the conflict in Ukraine must consider Moscow’s interests. He dismissed the planned peace talks as a Western strategy to rally support for Kyiv, further emphasizing Russia’s stance on the matter.

As tensions continue to rise between Russia and Ukraine, the international community eagerly awaits the outcome of the upcoming peace talks and whether Russia will play a more active role in resolving the conflict.