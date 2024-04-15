Israel contemplates response following Iran missile attack: Latest updates

In a tense UN Security Council emergency session, Israel’s Ambassador Gilad Erdan presented video evidence of drones and missiles heading towards Israel, accusing Iran of seeking world domination. Erdan called on the Council to designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror organization.

In response, Iran’s Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani defended the country’s actions, stating that the operation targeted only military objectives to prevent civilian harm and escalation. The attack, which had been anticipated since a suspected Israeli strike on an Iranian complex in Syria, was described by Iravani as a necessary and proportionate exercise of self-defense.

Iravani warned that Iran will respond proportionately if the US initiates a military operation against Iran, its citizens, or its security. The escalating tensions between Israel and Iran have raised concerns about the potential for further conflict in the region.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with many calling for dialogue and de-escalation to prevent a larger conflict. The UN Security Council is expected to continue discussions on the matter in the coming days, as both Israel and Iran stand firm in their positions. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for updates on this developing story.