Sydney church stabbing labeled a terrorist attack as Facebook instructed to remove video – live updates

In a shocking turn of events, a church service in Sydney turned into chaos when a bishop was attacked, leading to a declaration by police that it was an act of terrorism. The incident occurred at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church, where at least four people, including Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, were injured.

The attacker, a 16-year-old boy, was swiftly arrested during the service, sparking a riot outside the church. Two officers were also injured during the chaos, with one suffering a broken jaw after being hit with a brick and fence palings. The situation escalated as ten police cars were destroyed during the disturbance.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb wasted no time in labeling the church attack as a terrorist incident. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the public, urging them not to take the law into their own hands and condemning the violence towards police.

This horrific attack comes shortly after another tragedy in Sydney, where six people were killed in a stabbing rampage at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping center. The perpetrator, Joel Cauchi, was shot dead by police after injuring 12 people, including a nine-month-old baby.

The string of violent incidents has left the community in shock and disbelief, prompting calls for increased security measures and a united front against terrorism and violence. The authorities are working diligently to ensure the safety of citizens and prevent any further acts of brutality.