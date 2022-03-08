Investigation: Former Speaker of the UK House of Commons John ‘Orderrrr’ Bercow was a tyrant
If Bercow had still been in office, he should have surrendered his pass immediately. He should also be banned from parliament, Commissioner Kathryn Stone said in the report.
Harassment and angry outbursts
The investigation follows dozens of complaints from employees of the British House of Commons. They said the former president was guilty of “threatening, harassing and abusive behavior” against his staff, including verbal abuse and outbursts of anger. He allegedly yelled at employees and teasingly imitated people. A former secretary has described her time in her service as the only “really awful” period of her career. She was stressed, anxious and losing self-confidence.
Bercow had opposed Stone’s report, but an independent commission has now upheld all 21 findings, adding that Bercow was a “serial bully”.
grudges and rumors
The ex-speaker himself was unimpressed: he called the report “amateurish” and based on “gossip and slander”. “It’s a travesty of justice, based on prejudice, rancor and rumour.” It would be a balance sheet of the reforms he has carried out. Bercow refuses to apologize because he doesn’t believe in “fake excuses”.
Bercow held the presidency between 2009 and 2019. It was a turbulent time in the British Parliament, with Brexit being one of the main topics. Bercow himself attracted attention by blasting his “order, orderrr” in the parliament hall, as seen in the following excerpt:
