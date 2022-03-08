Investigation: Former Speaker of the UK House of Commons John ‘Orderrrr’ Bercow was a tyrant

If Bercow had still been in office, he should have surrendered his pass immediately. He should also be banned from parliament, Commissioner Kathryn Stone said in the report.

Harassment and angry outbursts

The investigation follows dozens of complaints from employees of the British House of Commons. They said the former president was guilty of “threatening, harassing and abusive behavior” against his staff, including verbal abuse and outbursts of anger. He allegedly yelled at employees and teasingly imitated people. A former secretary has described her time in her service as the only “really awful” period of her career. She was stressed, anxious and losing self-confidence.