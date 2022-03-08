Relatively calm night in Ukraine, new diplomatic steps

Steps have also been reported on the diplomatic front, with the most concrete development being the announcement of a meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba and his Russian counterpart Lavrov next Thursday.

The two are due to meet in Antalya, Turkey on Thursday, according to Koeleba for a serious “diplomat-to-diplomat” talk. “But if he repeats the absurd propaganda of recent times, I will tell him the hard truth,” warned the Ukrainian.

The meeting was announced last night by Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu. NATO member Turkey, which like Ukraine and Russia is located on the Black Sea, enjoys relatively good relations with the two countries. The Turkish government has already offered to mediate in the dispute.

Humanitarian Corridors

In addition, Russia again offered a local ceasefire to evacuate civilians, this time from the five Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Chernigov, Kharkov, Mariupol and Sumy. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reports that it is expected to start at 08:00 a.m. Dutch time.

Previously, Ukrainian President Zelensky rejected such proposals. He called them a “completely immoral story” because most of the corridors led to Russia and Belarus. This is still the case in a number of corridors, but people fleeing Sumy and Mariupol would also have the choice of traveling to the Ukrainian cities of Poltava and Zaporizhzhya.

This is how a humanitarian corridor works in Ukraine: