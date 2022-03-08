The storm of criticism of Russian positions that the former chancellor is fueling in Germany

Unlike Ikea, H&M and the Nijmegen Four Day Marches, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has yet to draw any conclusions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Gerhard Schröder is a member of the supervisory board of the Russian oil group Rosneft and sits on the board of directors of Nord Stream 1 and 2. In early February, the gas company Gazprom also announced that the former chancellor would be appointed director of this company in summer . So far, Schröder has held all of these positions, which he acquired through his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Shortly after stepping down as chancellor in 2005, Schröder (77) held various positions in Russian energy companies and represented Russian interests in Europe. In 2014, within weeks of the Russian invasion of Crimea, Schröder celebrated his birthday in St. Petersburg with Putin in attendance. At the beginning of February this year, Schröder accused Ukraine of “slamming guns”.





Schröder’s side activities not only damage Schröder’s political legacy and reputation. Schröder’s ties to Russia are also reflected in the ruling party, the SPD, and his lobbying efforts have left their mark. For example, it is difficult to imagine that without the work of Schröder, well paid by Moscow, Nord Stream 2 would have been born; Nord Stream 1 was decided during the reign of Schröder. In early 2021, a foundation was established in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the state where the pipeline comes ashore, with the aim of completing the pipeline while protecting the state’s environment; Nord Stream 2 donated 20 million euros for this of the mirror pointed out that this construction was probably designed in Moscow, and that it came from Schröder and the Social Democratic Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwesig.

Still in office in the Bundestag

On Thursday evening, Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on his predecessor Schröder to resign on a talk show. Four Schröder employees, including his speechwriter who worked for him for more than 20 years, quit earlier this week. Funding for Schröder’s office is also being reviewed. As a former chancellor, he is entitled to an office plus employees in the Bundestag; in 2021 which cost more than 400,000 euros in taxes.

I firmly believe that we cannot confuse Gerd with Hitler Schröder’s ex-wife

Until this week, Schröder was included in the pantheon of 34 “great social democrats” on the SPD’s website. Schröder’s portrait was removed this week; now there are still 33 major social democrats. There is also the distance elsewhere. At the Berlin airport branch of the notorious political restaurant Ständige Vertre-tung, Schröder’s image was removed from the bar this week. Football club Borussia Dortmund stripped Schröder of his honorary membership this week.

The city of Hanover also wanted to strip Schröder of honorary citizenship this week. Schröder’s ex-wife, Doris Schröder-Köpf, who is active in state politics, opposed the move. In a response, she wrote: “I have a firm belief that we cannot put Gerd on the same wavelength as Hitler. Schröder’s current wife, Soyeon Schröder-Kim, also defends her husband, especially on her Instagram account, which also contains many photos of Schröder in various metropolitan restaurants. Schröder-Kim threatened on Instagram with steps against the newspaper Hanoverian allgemeinebecause next to a photo of Gerhard Schröder, the title was: “Without an ounce of dignity?

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on March 7, 2022