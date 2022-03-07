Ukrainian military calls on drone enthusiasts to join the fight

Easy to detect

Consumer drones cannot be used as weapons because they are too small. do anyway rumors on Reddit that drones are being used to “throw Molotov cocktails and grenades at Russians”. However, this has yet to be confirmed. Commercial drones have been used as weapons in the past deployed in conflict areas.

Some drones would also be easy to detect. DJI, the largest supplier of commercial drones in Ukraine, offers for example a tool that potentially makes it easier to locate an inexperienced driver. The tool, AeroScope, was designed to give authorities the ability to detect drones flying in restricted airspace. The Russian and Ukrainian authorities could also have access to it.

However, according to Ukrainian drone experts, AeroScope can be circumvented. Still, there is a risk of Russian troops firing at the location of a drone pilot. Australian drone expert Mike Monnik told The Associated Press that Russian troops are actively discussing on Telegram how to track the drones. “The risk to citizens who use drones is always great,” says Monnik. Locating the pilot could result in targeted missile fire.