Dodo Finance: Angel Reese stuns in Dramatic Bronx and Banco Dress at WNBA Draft 2024, joins Chicago Sky

Louisiana State University Tigers forward Angel Reese made waves at the 2024 WNBA Draft as she was selected as the number seven pick by the Chicago Sky. Reese not only impressed with her basketball skills but also with her stunning fashion choice for the event.

The talented athlete turned heads in a dazzling look from Bronx and Banco’s fall 2024 collection, the Amalia gown. The gown featured a cowl neck, open back, and a dramatic train, showcasing Reese’s elegant and glamorous style. Designer Natalie De Banco revealed that the collection was inspired by her celebrity clientele, offering a range of options from colorful and glamorous to sleek and bossy in black.

Reese, however, decided to combine both styles and rocked the Amalia gown with confidence. To complement her look, Reese sported 3D-embellished floral nails by celebrity manicurist Angie Aguirre and added a touch of bling with a sparkling mouth grill.

Fellow draft pick Caitlin Clark from Iowa Hawkeyes also made a statement with her Prada ensemble as she was selected by the Indiana Fever. The two rising stars posed together with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, showcasing their talent and style at the prestigious event in New York City.

Reese's impeccable fashion sense and basketball skills have certainly made her a player to watch both on and off the court.