Dodo Finance: UFC 300 Results and Matches to Make for Pereira vs. Hill Main Card Winners

The highly anticipated UFC 300 event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 13, 2024, and it did not disappoint fans with a series of exciting matchups.

One of the biggest highlights of the night was Alex Pereira’s impressive performance as he retained his Light Heavyweight title by knocking out Jamahal Hill in the first round. The Brazilian fighter showed his dominance in the octagon once again, leaving fans in awe of his skills.

In the women’s division, Zhang Weili also impressed as she retained her Strawweight title after a hard-fought battle against Yan Xiaonan. The Chinese fighter showcased her resilience and determination, proving why she is considered one of the best in her weight class.

Max Holloway delivered a spectacular knockout against Justin Gaethje to become the “BMF” champion, solidifying his status as a top contender in the Featherweight division. Fans were on the edge of their seats as Holloway showcased his striking skills and agility in the cage.

Looking ahead, suggestions for the next opponents of the winners include Magomed Ankalaev for Pereira, Tatiana Suarez for Weili, and Ilia Topuria for Holloway. These matchups are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats as they anticipate seeing their favorite fighters in action once again.

In other notable matchups, Arman Tsarukyan secured a title shot in the Lightweight division by defeating Charles Oliveira via split decision. The Armenian fighter showed his skill and determination in the cage, earning himself a shot at the title in the near future.

Meanwhile, Bo Nickal continued his winning streak by submitting Cody Brundage, further solidifying his position as a top contender in the Middleweight division. Nickal may face the winner of the upcoming matchup between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez, setting the stage for an exciting future for the rising star.

Overall, UFC 300 was a night to remember for fans of the sport, with plenty of exciting matchups and standout performances that will be talked about for weeks to come.