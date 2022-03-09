Disney under fire for its silence on Florida’s homophobic law
And this against the painful leg of the Animation Guild, the American union of employees in the animation sector. The union believes Disney should support LGBTI employees and explicitly reject the law.
homophobic
In recent days, criticism has mounted against the company as Disney continues to remain silent. The company, which has 80,000 employees across Orlando’s various parks, has admitted that it unconditionally supports all LGBTI employees, but a rejection of the law by, say, Disney’s big boss Bob Chapek, doesn’t did not wait.
According to interest groups and now also the animation union, Disney indirectly supports a “homophobic law” that makes it much harder for LGBTI employees to be themselves.
Speak louder
The Animation Guild calls it a “major misstep” by Disney that Chapek hasn’t already condemned the law. According to the union, Disney “as one of the biggest brands and platforms in the world” should speak out against the Conservatives’ proposal.
In practice, the law, which will soon be approved by the Florida Senate, means parents can sue schools for discussing topics such as sexuality and gender identity with their students.
