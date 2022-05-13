The bonobo, an ape, escaped and climbed a tree near his residence. Expedition Bonobo has been open for less than three years, but it’s one of the most popular places to visit in Mechelen Zoo.

When the bonobo escaped from its enclosure, Planckendael immediately triggered the emergency plan and started cleaning up the park.

“Safety is our priority. The guards are doing everything they can to bring the animal back to its enclosure,” he rang. Most of the visitors were children on a school trip. Bottles of water were distributed.

Police help with evacuation

The police also received an emergency call from Planckendael. “We immediately went to the scene with several units. When we arrived, the evacuation of the park was already in full swing,” said Dirk Van de Sande, spokesman for the Mechelen-Willebroek police.

Officers assisted staff in escorting visitors outside. “A number of people have been taken to safety in a building in the park. We took them out of there with our vehicles,” explains the chief inspector. It is not yet known how many people were in the park at the time of the escape.

The guards gave the monkey a banana with anesthetic. Then it only remained to wait for the animal to fall asleep. Around 1:30 p.m., he was captured and returned to his quarters.