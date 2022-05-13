Image of sunken Russian ship near Snake Island • EU: “500 million for heavy weapons from Ukraine”

Russia is trying to make a breakthrough near the eastern cities of Izyum (a city in the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine) and Shevyerodonetsk (in the Luhansk region). With this he wants to create a passage in the direction of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. The main objective of these efforts is to isolate the Ukrainian armed forces and thus prevent the support or reinforcement of units in the west of the country. This is what the British Ministry of Defense says in its daily update†

Ukrainian forces managed to prevent an attempt by Russian troops to cross the Siversky Donets River, west of Shevyerodonetsk. As a result, Russia lost important military equipment, including deployed bridging equipment.

A photo from the Ukrainian army shows burned military vehicles and the destroyed Poton bridge over the Siversky Donets river†

The British say that crossing rivers in a combat environment is very risky. This shows that Russian commanders are under great pressure to make progress. According to the ministry, Russian troops have failed to make any significant progress, although most of the troops are in this area. They withdrew from the kyiv and Chernihiv regions.