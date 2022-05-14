Syrian state media reports that an Israeli airstrike on Syria killed five people, including one civilian. Seven people were also reportedly injured. The Israeli side did not respond to messages.

The rockets landed near Masyaf in the west of the country, according to state news agency SANA. Some were reportedly shot down by Syrian air defenses. The Syrians say the missiles caused forest fires and property damage, but it has not been revealed exactly what was hit.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the situation in Syria from the UK and relies on local sources, reports that among the dead are four soldiers, including a lieutenant. The Israelis reportedly targeted Iranian militia arms depots and command posts.

As usual, the Israeli army did not respond to the information. In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of such attacks against targets in Syria, but almost never says anything about them. In general, Israel has repeatedly stated that attacks like these in Syria are directed against Iran-backed militias, such as Hezbollah.