Venezuelan opposition deposes interim president Guaidó: too little success against Maduro | Abroad

After nearly four years, the Venezuelan opposition has withdrawn its support for self-declared interim president Juan Guaidó. MPs from three of the four main opposition parties voted overwhelmingly on Friday to oust Guaidó from the interim presidency and give responsibility for the self-declared transitional government to a committee.

Guaidó, who has become internationally known as an opponent of the authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro, spoke directly to his compatriots in the face of his defeat: “To the Venezuelans: count on me. As democrats, we will continue to defend the constitution. Today, I tell you: we will defeat the dictatorship. We will always see each other on the street.

Guaidó declared himself interim head of state in January 2019 following elections criticized by the Venezuelan opposition as rigged that officially kept Maduro in power. The president declared himself the winner of the election. Maduro has always denied that the elections were fake and clung to power. Many countries, including the United States, recognize Guaidó as the legitimate president of the South American oil state.

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. ©EPA



Although the interim government led by Guaidó has several Venezuelan assets abroad, including interests in the CITGO oil company and several embassies, the president has been unable to assert himself in Venezuela. The head of state Maduro, supported among others by the powerful army, still reigns there.

Consequently, Guaidó’s influence continues to decline. Due to the presidential election of 2024, a large part of the opposition now wants to reorganize, without the unfortunate leader.