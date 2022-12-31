UN asks International Court of Justice to review Israeli occupation

PA

ONS News• today, 02:26

The United Nations General Assembly asks the International Court of Justice (IGH) in The Hague to examine the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The UN wants the ICJ to issue a so-called judicial opinion. The issue was voted on by the General Assembly, with 87 countries in favour. A number of countries voted against the resolution, including Israel and the United States, with 53 abstentions. According to The Times of Israel The Netherlands abstained from voting.

Palestinian diplomat Riyad Mansour thanked the countries that supported the resolution.

The ICJ’s advice is expected to cover the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem – areas that were conquered by Israel in 1967. Some 500,000 settlers have settled in the occupied territory.

The General Assembly asks the ICJ to give its opinion on the legal consequences of “occupation, colonization and annexation” by Israel, as well as on “measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem and discriminatory legislation and measures”.

“Political Motivation”

In a written response, Israel harshly rejected the resolution. The country has described the General Assembly as “morally bankrupt and politically motivated”.

The country has already indicated that it would consider a court decision illegal. Moreover, the opinions of the ICJ are not binding. The judgments are there, but the court does not have the means to follow them legally.