Turkish pop star Gülsen no longer under house arrest after religious school joke

Pop star Gülsen at a concert in Aydin. Image via Reuters

The pop star was arrested on August 25 and taken into custody for “inciting public hatred and hostility”. In April, during a concert, she had jokingly presented one of the members of her group as a “pervert” because he had attended an Imam Hatip school.

It was only a few months later that there were furious reactions from conservative circles, after a video clip with the declaration was posted online. A few days later, justice intervened.

Islamic education is provided in Imam Hatip secondary schools. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a strong supporter of schools, which he has generously endowed with money from the education budget over the past twenty years. However, schools are not wanted; they are often the second choice of students with grades that are too low for a better secondary school.

Meanwhile, the criminal investigation against the pop star continues. According to prosecution charges, the 46-year-old singer faces up to three years in prison. Gülsen had previously been unloved in conservative circles with her bold clothing and support for LGBTI rights on stage.