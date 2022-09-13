Turkish pop star Gülsen no longer under house arrest after religious school joke
The pop star was arrested on August 25 and taken into custody for “inciting public hatred and hostility”. In April, during a concert, she had jokingly presented one of the members of her group as a “pervert” because he had attended an Imam Hatip school.
It was only a few months later that there were furious reactions from conservative circles, after a video clip with the declaration was posted online. A few days later, justice intervened.
Islamic education is provided in Imam Hatip secondary schools. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a strong supporter of schools, which he has generously endowed with money from the education budget over the past twenty years. However, schools are not wanted; they are often the second choice of students with grades that are too low for a better secondary school.
Meanwhile, the criminal investigation against the pop star continues. According to prosecution charges, the 46-year-old singer faces up to three years in prison. Gülsen had previously been unloved in conservative circles with her bold clothing and support for LGBTI rights on stage.
