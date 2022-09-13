The capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, regains the old name of Astana

PA

For three years, the capital of Kazakhstan was called Nur-Sultan, but the city regains its old name: Astana. President Tokaev has agreed, according to his spokesman. The name change in 2019 was to honor former President Nursultan Nazarbayev. But relations between current President Tokayev and former President Nazarbayev have deteriorated.

The former president has also been banned from calling himself “leader of the nation” since June, a title created especially for him. Nazarbayev ruled Kazakhstan from 1991 to 2019. Tokayev, who until recently was known as a Nazarbayev supporter, became the new president three years ago.

Nur-Sultan – again Astana – has only been the capital of Kazakhstan since 1997. In that year, Nazarbayev decided that it would be the new capital, instead of the larger Almaty. The city has continuously grown with large construction projects and today has a population of one million.