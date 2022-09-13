US justice partially agrees with Trump’s choice to appoint an arbitrator | Abroad

This is the position of a “special handler” who must assess the contents of confidential and possibly top-secret material the FBI seized last month from Trump’s property in Florida.

Earlier on Monday, Trump had opposed the two nominees put forward by the US Department of Justice. The department says it supports the two self-nominated candidates, retired justices Barbara Jones and Thomas Griffith, and Dearie.

Conservative Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Trump himself shortly before his resignation, granted Trump’s request for independent arbitration. In early August, the FBI found more than 11,000 government documents as well as several empty folders labeled “classified.” Where the content went is still a mystery.

The legal advisers of the former president are opposed to the request of Justice to resume the study of the documents found with immediate effect. According to the Department of Justice, from a national security perspective, haste would have been in order because Trump may have in his possession even more important documents.

