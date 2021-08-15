Turkey kills more than 50 in floods: thousands of aid workers in action | Abroad

According to local media, residents of the affected area expect even more casualties than expected so far. There are so many missing. But reports on social media that there are more than 250 victims have been called nonsense by authorities in Kastamonu.

More rain was initially expected this weekend, but now it looks like precipitation will decrease.

Evacuations

At least 2,300 people were evacuated by boat or helicopter from the mountainous Black Sea region north of the capital Ankara. Thousands of residents are temporarily accommodated elsewhere because their homes have been destroyed. The Turkish Red Crescent is setting up tents and providing blankets and food. Authorities have spoken of a disaster like none in fifty years or even a century. According to Turkish President Erdogan, who visited the region on Friday, “intensive” cooperation is underway with all institutions and organizations in the affected areas. There are now 5,500 aid workers active in relief and rescue operations in the region.

The floods, caused by torrential rains from Tuesday to Wednesday, came as Turkey had just recovered from severe forest fires in the south. It is very dry and hot there. The fire has killed at least eight people and devastated tourist areas along the coast.

landslides

Heavy rains in the north also resulted in landslides. Authorities said at least two hundred villages were still without electricity on Friday. Many roads and bridges have been destroyed or damaged so badly that they are no longer usable. Engineers from the Turkish army began to build emergency bridges.

The area is more often affected by flooding in summer after heavy rains. Last year five people were killed in a storm.