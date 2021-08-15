Turkey kills more than 50 in floods: thousands of aid workers in action | Abroad

Sun. Aug 15th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Pilot charged after going to buy ice cream cake with his helicopter Pilot charged after going to buy ice cream cake with his helicopter 1 min read

Pilot charged after going to buy ice cream cake with his helicopter

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 88
Record heat in southern Europe, "The Sahara spans the Mediterranean" Record heat in southern Europe, “The Sahara spans the Mediterranean” 2 min read

Record heat in southern Europe, “The Sahara spans the Mediterranean”

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 98
Turkey kills dozens in floods | Abroad Turkey kills dozens in floods | Abroad 1 min read

Turkey kills dozens in floods | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 79
"Europe must prepare for summers with temperatures of 50 ° C" “Europe must prepare for summers with temperatures of 50 ° C” 2 min read

“Europe must prepare for summers with temperatures of 50 ° C”

Harold Manning 1 day ago 109
More countries take action around Kabul embassy | Abroad More countries take action around Kabul embassy | Abroad 1 min read

More countries take action around Kabul embassy | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 66
Already 27 dead in severe flooding in Turkey | Abroad Already 27 dead in severe flooding in Turkey | Abroad 2 min read

Already 27 dead in severe flooding in Turkey | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 90

You may have missed

If you're hoping the Marvel movie 'Eternals' hits Disney + as well, we've got some bad news If you’re hoping the Marvel movie ‘Eternals’ hits Disney + as well, we’ve got some bad news 2 min read

If you’re hoping the Marvel movie ‘Eternals’ hits Disney + as well, we’ve got some bad news

Maggie Benson 25 mins ago 28
Jupiter clearly visible in the coming weeks | Science Jupiter clearly visible in the coming weeks | Science 2 min read

Jupiter clearly visible in the coming weeks | Science

Phil Schwartz 26 mins ago 28
Turkey kills dozens in floods | Abroad Turkey kills more than 50 in floods: thousands of aid workers in action | Abroad 2 min read

Turkey kills more than 50 in floods: thousands of aid workers in action | Abroad

Harold Manning 29 mins ago 18
Dutch nationals outside the EU cannot adopt dual nationality Dutch nationals outside the EU cannot adopt dual nationality 2 min read

Dutch nationals outside the EU cannot adopt dual nationality

Earl Warner 39 mins ago 32