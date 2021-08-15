Shekina’s life (17) comes to an abrupt end in the North Sea: “Why did he go to the sea? | Abroad
In 2013, Shekina Vena (17) came from Congo to Belgium with one goal: to study to build the best possible life. He even left his parents and five siblings for it. But Thursday afternoon, his dream came to an abrupt end: a violent surf drowned the teenager, who could not swim, off Ostend. “In a few seconds, it is fatal, despite the presence of rescuers.”
Sibren Dejaegher, Bart Boterman, Casandra Schaut
Last update:
14-08-21, 06:38
The message from the Bruges public prosecutor’s office is clear: Shekina Vena, 17, from Uccle, drowned because of a strong surf. The sea seemed flat and calm at the time, but a strong current was indeed taking place below the surface of the water. Because the upper current sends the water to the beach, the water must also return to the sea, which flows back down.
