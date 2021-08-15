Sun. Aug 15th, 2021

Related Stories

Record heat in southern Europe, "The Sahara spans the Mediterranean" 2 min read

Record heat in southern Europe, “The Sahara spans the Mediterranean”

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 83
Turkey kills dozens in floods | Abroad 1 min read

Turkey kills dozens in floods | Abroad

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 72
"Europe must prepare for summers with temperatures of 50 ° C" 2 min read

“Europe must prepare for summers with temperatures of 50 ° C”

Harold Manning 1 day ago 108
More countries take action around Kabul embassy | Abroad 1 min read

More countries take action around Kabul embassy | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 66
Already 27 dead in severe flooding in Turkey | Abroad 2 min read

Already 27 dead in severe flooding in Turkey | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 81
Wealthy Russian Politician Shoots Innocent "He Mized For A Brown Bear" | Abroad 2 min read

Wealthy Russian Politician Shoots Innocent “He Mized For A Brown Bear” | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 81

You may have missed

Matthew McConaughey addresses America on National Day 2 min read

Matthew McConaughey addresses America on National Day

Maggie Benson 49 mins ago 24
How the Arab influence on science faded from our history books 2 min read

How the Arab influence on science faded from our history books

Phil Schwartz 50 mins ago 36
United States win Gold Cup for seventh time 1 min read

United States win Gold Cup for seventh time

Queenie Bell 50 mins ago 29
Pilot charged after going to buy ice cream cake with his helicopter 1 min read

Pilot charged after going to buy ice cream cake with his helicopter

Harold Manning 53 mins ago 34