Pilot charged after going to buy ice cream cake with his helicopter

Initially, onlookers thought it was an emergency, as the red Robinson R44 looks like a trauma helicopter. But when a woman got out of the helicopter and returned moments later with the frozen treat, it became clear what was really going on.

The Canadian authorities are not happy about it. Although the pilot had the correct papers to fly the helicopter, he should not have used it to buy an ice cream cake with the woman, presumably his wife or girlfriend, in the middle of a village.

The man has been charged and is due in court on September 7.

Annoying aftertaste

According to Canadian media, there is no Dairy Queen store selling ice cream cakes in the pilot’s hometown, 65 miles away. With the helicopter, the duo could still get one quickly, but the indictment likely leaves them with an unpleasant aftertaste.

The ice cream shop in question has been very busy since. A lot of people want to find out what is so special about these ice cream cakes.

At the store they sell, among other things, ice cream cakes with crispy pieces of chocolate and peanuts. Photo: Dairy Queen.