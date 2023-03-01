The Chinese satellite company “provided images to the Wagner Group” | Abroad
Chinese satellite company Spacety, which was added to the US trade blacklist in late January, provided aerial footage to the Russian paramilitary group Wagner. A Biden administration official said so, write Reuters and Sky News.
Senior US diplomat Daniel Kritenbrink made the statements during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.
Spacety is a space company specializing in small satellites and satellite services. The company is based in Beijing, but has its international headquarters in Luxembourg.
Previously, the company had therefore already been added to a US trade blacklist. Spacety then responded by stating that he was complying with international sanctions against Russia and had no ties to the country.
