Tinubu Wins Nigerian Presidential Election, Opposition Calls Fraud | Abroad

01 mrt 2023 om 05:26Update: 2 uur geleden

Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party, will be Nigeria’s next president. This was reported by the country’s National Election Commission. He succeeds his party colleague Muhammadu Buhari, who was not eligible for re-election. Opposition parties said on Tuesday before the results were announced that fraud had been committed.

Seventy-year-old Tinubu won 8.8 million votes, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) 6.9 million and Peter Obi of the Labor Party 6.1 million.

On Tuesday, Nigeria’s two biggest opposition parties said they believed last weekend’s presidential election was unfair. Long before the final result was known, Labor and the PDP argued that the result had been manipulated. The parties demanded that “this fake election” be canceled immediately.

In Nigeria, ballots are counted by hand. Then photos of the results are sent to the central election authority. Some of these photos are illegible and therefore invalid. Observers from the European Union and others say the system poses logistical problems and is not transparent.