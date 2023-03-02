Man missing in the Amazon for a month, survived bugs and urine
The 30-year-old, Jhonattan Acosta, went on a trip through the Bolivian part of the Amazon with a group. He reportedly lost sight of the group when he retired to relieve himself. Then he became disoriented and couldn’t find the group. He was reported missing on January 25, but was found exactly one month later.
Acosta tells his story against her Bolivian television channel Unitel. “Luckily I knew a thing or two about survival skills. I ate bugs and worms and at one point drank my own urine.”
Trunk rainwater
The man was helped a little by the rain. “Half the time I was missing it was raining. I tried to collect as much water as possible with my boots and then I drank it.”
“But when it stopped raining, I had to drink my own urine. I asked God for it to rain. If it hadn’t rained, I would never have survived.”
During his stay in the Amazon, he tried everything to return to civilization. “But I quickly noticed that I was always going around in circles.” During the night he was frequently bitten by all kinds of animals and insects.
Acosta says he lost 17 kilos and walked about 40 kilometers through the Amazon. He is currently still concerned about his health. “So many insects have bitten or stung me. There’s probably a lot of poison in my body.”
Jaguar and wild pigs
The Bolivian would have seen a jaguar up close and had to fight with wild pigs. He also injured his ankle, which would have prevented him from walking for four days.
Acosta said he was delighted to be reunited with his family. The man’s siblings said they never gave up hope of finding him.
