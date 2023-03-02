The 30-year-old, Jhonattan Acosta, went on a trip through the Bolivian part of the Amazon with a group. He reportedly lost sight of the group when he retired to relieve himself. Then he became disoriented and couldn’t find the group. He was reported missing on January 25, but was found exactly one month later.

Acosta tells his story against her Bolivian television channel Unitel. “Luckily I knew a thing or two about survival skills. I ate bugs and worms and at one point drank my own urine.”

Trunk rainwater

The man was helped a little by the rain. “Half the time I was missing it was raining. I tried to collect as much water as possible with my boots and then I drank it.”

“But when it stopped raining, I had to drink my own urine. I asked God for it to rain. If it hadn’t rained, I would never have survived.”