Thanos snap is physically impossible, scientists say



The Marvel Cinematic Universe has provided its audiences with many extraordinary and incredible moments. But a group of researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology recently explored whether it would be possible for Thanos to wear the Infinity Gauntlet the way he did. And no, you can’t.

Of course, the result of the break impossible. But the researchers wondered if it was even possible to cut your fingers with such a glove. You need friction for this and the lack of friction on a metal glove apparently makes this impossible.

Cut your fingers

“Using high-speed imaging, automated image processing and dynamic force sensors, the researchers analyzed several ways of snapping their fingers.” we read at EurekaAlert!

“They explored the role of friction by coating the fingers with different materials, including a metallic material to simulate cutting your fingers with a metal glove like Thanos did.”

The team found that snapping fingers is the fastest human acceleration ever measured, almost “three times faster than the rotary acceleration of the arm of a professional baseball pitcher”.

And that’s what makes Georgia Tech’s Raghav Acharya the break impossible. “Our research suggests Thanos couldn’t have done this because of those metal fingers.” Unfortunately!