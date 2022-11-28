The family of Silvien Ritfeld, 63, in Suriname are distraught as their loved one has been missing since Thursday November 24, 2022. Waterkant.Net spoke about it with his wife Joan. She says her husband was last seen at his Satchmo club in Livorno on Thursday.

He left the club around 11 a.m. that day. She understood from a resident that her husband was in a bit of a hurry. He told a Chinese man that he would leave for the interior and return around 5 p.m.

“Since that day we have not been able to reach him and he has not contacted us, although we are not used to that from him. He always calls or Whatsapps when he sees that someone has tried to contact him. contact. Now the Whatsapp messages we send to him are not coming in,” the family said.

He left home that day in a black painted Audi Q7, with the registration number PC 81-86. The vehicle has not yet been found or reported.

The family urges the company to contact them if the missing man or his vehicle is spotted anywhere. In the meantime, the family has reported a missing person to Kwatta Police. If anyone has any information about Ritfeld, please contact the telephone number 08588230 or the police on 115.



