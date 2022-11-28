Venezuelan Government Agrees With Opposition, US Cancels Sanctions | Abroad

The Venezuelan government and the opposition signed an agreement on Saturday in Mexico for more social security. Now that the two sides are talking to each other again, the United States has decided to lift some of its sanctions against the country.

In Mexico, representatives of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition met again after months of stalled negotiations. According to the United States, the agreement covers, among other things, education, health and food security.

In 2019, Maduro declared himself the winner of the elections, but the opposition said they were unfair. Many countries recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the true president of the country. Maduro has always denied that the elections were fake and clung to power. The hope is that the talks will also lead to fair elections in 2024.

Punishments

The United States sees the agreement as a step in the right direction “to alleviate the suffering of the Venezuelan people and restore democracy.” They therefore remove a number of sanctions and, for example, grant the company Chevron a license to import oil from Venezuela again. This country has one of the largest oil reserves in the world, but the US embargo and poor governance have caused a lot of economic damage. According to the United Nations, there are 7 million Venezuelans fled the country in recent years.

