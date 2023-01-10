Secret government documents discovered in Biden’s private office

Lawyers for US President Joe Biden have found several secret government documents in a private office dating back to his tenure as vice president. The coins were discovered last fall in the Washington office, they write American media overnight Monday to Tuesday based on a statement from Biden’s attorney. The documents have since been handed over to the National Archives. The US Department of Justice is investigating the case.

The documents date back to Biden’s tenure as vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama. After Biden stepped down as vice president, he should have turned the documents over to the archives. We don’t know why he didn’t. It would concern about ten pieces, some of which would have been classified top secret; we don’t know what the content is. According to American broadcaster CBS in any case, it is not classified nuclear information.

CNN reporting that Biden’s lawyers found the documents when they were cleaning the building. Biden used the office throughout the vice presidency and between 2017 and early 2020, when he campaigned for the presidency of the United States. The documents were discovered in early November and handed over the next day to the archives, which had not requested the documents before. Biden has yet to answer the question as far as is known.

There has been an investigation into Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, for some time. In August, the FBI raided the Republican at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, because he himself refused to hand over documents. According to the court, Trump brought more than 300 government documents to the estate. The documents would include nuclear weapons and relations with North Korea.

After the Biden news, Trump couldn’t help but reference the investigation into him. “When will the FBI raid Joe Biden’s many homes, possibly even the White House? These documents have certainly not been published, ”replied the former president via social networks. Trump announced in November To stand for elections for the presidency in the 2024 elections.