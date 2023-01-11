Cardinal George Pell of Australia has died aged 81. According to members of the Catholic Church, he died of heart complications following recent hip surgery. Pell was treasurer of the Vatican until he was tried for pedophilia in 2017.

The lawsuit related to abuse in the 1990s when Pell was Archbishop of Melbourne. During this period, he allegedly sexually assaulted two boys. Australian jury finds Pell guilty, judge sentenced Pell to six years in prison.

The judge then called the abuse “a brutal and violent sexual assault”. According to the judge, the behavior of the cardinal was “imbued with an astounding arrogance”. Pell was the highest-ranking cleric in the Roman Catholic Church to be convicted of sexual assault.

Pell has always maintained his innocence and appealed his conviction. In 2020, the Supreme Court of Australia ruled that there was insufficient evidence for conviction. After 13 months in prison, Pell was released.

Reported earlier this year The Guardian another step in the legal battle surrounding the alleged abuse. The father of one of the allegedly abused boys has filed a civil lawsuit against Pell and the Catholic Church. The man says he suffered psychological injuries after learning of his son’s alleged abuse. He therefore claims compensation.

