Biden surprised by the discovery of secret documents

AFP

ONS News• today, 11:36

US President Biden is surprised by the discovery of classified documents in his former office in Washington. He said so at a press conference in Mexico City. “I have been informed of the discovery and I am surprised that government documents have been brought to this office,” he answered questions from reporters during a state visit.

While clearing Biden’s former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, attorneys found a dozen documents containing classified or confidential information. The president stressed to the press that he does not know what he is saying. His lawyers reportedly advised him not to ask about it either.

Republicans Respond unworthy on the incident and compare the issue to the Trump case. The difference between the two cases is the number of documents and their content. In the case of Biden, it is therefore about ten confidential documents whose content is unknown. It is certain, however, that this is not data on nuclear weapons.

It was well the case with former President Trump. He had in his hands hundreds of documents that had not been transferred to the archives, including documents on nuclear weapons from other countries. They were found during a raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.