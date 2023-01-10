Secret vice presidential documents found in Biden’s private office

Reuters

ONS News• today, 03:15

Lawyers for US President Biden found a dozen classified documents in November in his private office at a Washington think tank. The documents date from when Biden was vice president (from 2009 to 2017) of the United States, a White House lawyer reports.

The documents were found the day before the start of the midterm elections. The documents were handed over to the National Archives a day later. The Department of Justice is investigating the case.

Biden used the office occasionally between 2017 and the start of his 2020 presidential campaign. The pieces were found when his lawyers were cleaning the office. The documents would have been in a locked cupboard.

It is unclear what the contents of the documents are and why they were stored in a private office. Some of the documents are classified top secret, reports CNN. How much is unclear. According to a source from CBS News the documents do not contain any nuclear secrets.

Biden declined to answer reporters’ questions at a summit in Mexico he is attending. The Justice Department and the National Archives have also yet to comment on the case.

Asset documents

The Justice Department is also currently investigating former President Trump, Biden’s predecessor. The ministry says it has evidence that it has more than three hundred secret documents brought home after his term as president. At least three secret items were found in a drawer during a search of his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

“When is the FBI going to raid Joe Biden’s many homes, possibly even the White House? Those documents have definitely not been released,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.