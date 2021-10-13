Rumeysa is the tallest woman in the world: “I feel special”

Wed. Oct 13th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

German neo-Nazi buried in grave of Jewish music scholar: 'Terrible mistake' German neo-Nazi buried in grave of Jewish music scholar: ‘Terrible mistake’ 2 min read

German neo-Nazi buried in grave of Jewish music scholar: ‘Terrible mistake’

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 54
Endangered 2-headed turtle born: 'The two 3 legs' | Abroad Endangered 2-headed turtle born: ‘The two 3 legs’ | Abroad 1 min read

Endangered 2-headed turtle born: ‘The two 3 legs’ | Abroad

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 78
Wanted: guardian of refuge in the Alps at 3450 meters | Job Wanted: guardian of refuge in the Alps at 3450 meters | Job 2 min read

Wanted: guardian of refuge in the Alps at 3450 meters | Job

Harold Manning 1 day ago 125
Deer finally freed from car tire around his neck after two years | Abroad Deer finally freed from car tire around his neck after two years | Abroad 2 min read

Deer finally freed from car tire around his neck after two years | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 116
Lego "gender neutral" now focuses toys on boys and girls Lego “gender neutral” now focuses toys on boys and girls 2 min read

Lego “gender neutral” now focuses toys on boys and girls

Harold Manning 2 days ago 119
American gets too close to the bear, almost gets attacked and gets jail time | Abroad American gets too close to the bear, almost gets attacked and gets jail time | Abroad 3 min read

American gets too close to the bear, almost gets attacked and gets jail time | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 94

You may have missed

NM Kamp Vught in the prices; international recognition for the screened film | Den Bosch, Vught NM Kamp Vught in the prices; international recognition for the screened film | Den Bosch, Vught 2 min read

NM Kamp Vught in the prices; international recognition for the screened film | Den Bosch, Vught

Maggie Benson 45 mins ago 18
This is how you furnish a small living room efficiently and tastefully | life This is how you furnish a small living room efficiently and tastefully | life 3 min read

This is how you furnish a small living room efficiently and tastefully | life

Phil Schwartz 47 mins ago 20
The Allianz Regatta sailing competition moves from Medemblik to Almere The Allianz Regatta sailing competition moves from Medemblik to Almere 1 min read

The Allianz Regatta sailing competition moves from Medemblik to Almere

Queenie Bell 49 mins ago 29
Rumeysa is the tallest woman in the world: "I feel special" Rumeysa is the tallest woman in the world: “I feel special” 1 min read

Rumeysa is the tallest woman in the world: “I feel special”

Harold Manning 53 mins ago 19