CDS of staff swabbed in the workplace due to infections





Due to some COVID-19 infections, which were established over the past weekend, rapid tests were carried out with staff at the Suriname Communication Service (CDS). CDS director Alven Roosveld said that in order to control and prevent the spread of the virus in the workplace, it was decided to invite the Office of Public Health (BOG) to take samples.

The CEO of CDS adds that this activity is important for the continuation of business operations under conditions that minimize the risk of spread.

“We cannot afford to come into contact with other people and be a source of dissemination there. Imagine that today thirty people in the workplace go to 5 different places, it means that every place we go could be a potential danger. It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of this environment and not to present a danger to the people we visit. “

Roosveld calls on staff, wherever they work, to take responsibility for themselves, so as not to endanger their health and that of others. This can be done by continuing to comply with current COVID-19 measures. He also urges employers to do everything possible to keep working conditions and workplaces as safe as possible.

“If we all take our responsibility in working on safe conditions, we will slow the spread of this disease,” Roosveld said.