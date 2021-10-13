German neo-Nazi buried in grave of Jewish music scholar: ‘Terrible mistake’

Hafenmayer described the Holocaust as a “lie” and was sentenced to prison, making him a celebrity in German far-right circles. Neo-Nazis attended his funeral last week and Friedländer’s gravestone was covered in black cloth.

Right to the last rest

Hafenmayer’s relatives initially asked for a more central place in the cemetery, but the church did not accept this for fear that it would become a gathering place for right-wing extremists.

Because everyone is entitled to one last home, they’ve been given the new location, but according to the church, that should never have happened. “This is an astounding turn of events in light of our history,” the church said in a statement.

“Consciously chosen”

An anti-Semitic movement in Berlin has already lodged a complaint about the situation. “It is evident that right-wing extremists have deliberately chosen a Jewish grave to disrupt eternal peace through the burial of a Holocaust denier.”