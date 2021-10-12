Endangered 2-headed turtle born: ‘The two 3 legs’ | Abroad

The Washington Post, among others, writes extensively about the animal, the size of a chicken nugget. “When this one was introduced – wow, we fell head over heels,” said Katrina Bergman, director of the New England Wildlife Centers on Cape Cod.

The animal was brought in by environmentalists. They have a breeding program with the endangered diamondback turtle.

Two intestinal systems

Analysis shows that there are two digestive systems – the “two” animals can digest their own food. There are two backbones that come together at one point. The two also breathe independently.

The turtle has already swam. It worked. Miraculously, the two inhabitants of the shield both seemed to control part of the legs. “The left controls three legs and the right controls the other three,” Bergman said. “They swam together.”

New England Wildlife Centers

When the animal had just arrived, “everyone was stunned because he looked so good,” she said. “If they had suffered, we would also perform euthanasia. But from what we can see, they are two happy males.

Small chance

Experts do not know of any previous cases of this species, but indicate that double-headed turtles have been seen before. These animals are unlikely to survive in the wild. The same goes for this animal. “But now everyone is really happy to see them and keep an eye on them,” Bergman said.