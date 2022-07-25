People stuck for hours in a stifling Thalys blocked for the second time this week | NOW

For the second time this week, train passengers have been trapped for hours in a blocked Thalys with out-of-service air conditioning. At least three people have fallen ill, local French media reported. After waiting nearly three hours on the sweltering high-speed train, the approximately 270 passengers were able to continue their journey on a new train.

The Thalys between Disneyland Paris and Amsterdam stopped on Sunday around 5 p.m. for unknown reasons on a section of track in the French department of the Somme. Since there was no electricity, the air conditioning also turned off.

On Twitter, travelers complained that it was very hot on the train and they feared people would feel unwell. The train was evacuated after more than two hours. Passengers were allowed to wait outside, where it was still over 30 degrees, for a replacement train from Paris.

According to the French media Picard mail three people fell ill. An air ambulance also arrived, but no one had to be taken to hospital. The French railway company SCNF distributed bottles of water to the victims. There would have been mainly Dutch, Belgians and French people on the train.

A new train arrived around 9 p.m. and passengers were able to continue their journey.

The broken window of a train stuck in Paris

This is the second time in a week that people have been stuck for hours in a blocked Thalys. The same thing happened on Tuesday at the Gare du Nord in Paris. It was even so hot in the compartments that travelers broke a window. People on the platforms then threw water bottles into the train through the broken window.

As the train could not leave, passengers had to seek an overnight stay in Paris. Due to the crowds in the hotels, two hundred passengers had to spend the night on the train. Blankets, pillows, food and drinks were distributed there. The train was still able to leave Paris on Wednesday morning.

The breakdown was then caused by the heat in France.