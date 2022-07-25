Bordeaux forest fires under control after two weeks, people go home | NOW

Large forest fires on the southwest coast of France are under control, local government announced on Monday. On Saturday, it became clear that the fire at Dune de Pilat beach Thames used to be. Now, this is also the case with the forest fire in Landiras. This puts an end to the major forest fires south of Bordeaux after almost two weeks.

Anyone who had to leave their homes because of the fire can come back. The firefighters of the department affected by the Gironde speak of an “exceptional crisis” now resolved.

Because the fires declared themselves almost simultaneously, it was difficult to turn off the fire. About 3,000 firefighters were deployed simultaneously to fight the flames. About 21,000 hectares of forest in the region have been burned. Nearly 37,000 people were evacuated.

Several forest fires have declared themselves in France in recent weeks due to the persistent dry heat. Many other regions of Europe are also currently experiencing fires and heat, especially around the Mediterranean.

In Spain, important fires rage on the island of Tenerife and around the capital Madrid. Most are largely under control. During the first seven months of this year, fires destroyed some 2,000 square kilometers of forest in Spain.

In Greece, Slovenia, Italy and the Czech Republic, the firefighters have a lot of trouble doing the extinction work due to the persistent heat and the drought. The fires are also fueled by strong winds.