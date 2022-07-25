Forest fires in Bordeaux brought under control after 2 weeks, evacuees return home

This ends the large wildfires after nearly two weeks. All evacuated residents can return home.

The firefighters of the affected department of Gironde speak of an “exceptional crisis” now resolved. Because the fires started almost simultaneously, it was difficult to extinguish the fire. No less than 3,000 firefighters were deployed simultaneously to fight the flames. About 21,000 hectares of forest in the region have been burned. Nearly 37,000 people had to be evacuated.

Evacuate immediately

The fire also threatened a number of residential areas and campgrounds. Journalist Rik Konijnenbelt was there in the middle of this month, when the fires were still spreading rapidly and locals and tourists had to pack their bags in a hurry.