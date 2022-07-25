Forest fires in Bordeaux brought under control after 2 weeks, evacuees return home
This ends the large wildfires after nearly two weeks. All evacuated residents can return home.
The firefighters of the affected department of Gironde speak of an “exceptional crisis” now resolved. Because the fires started almost simultaneously, it was difficult to extinguish the fire. No less than 3,000 firefighters were deployed simultaneously to fight the flames. About 21,000 hectares of forest in the region have been burned. Nearly 37,000 people had to be evacuated.
Evacuate immediately
The fire also threatened a number of residential areas and campgrounds. Journalist Rik Konijnenbelt was there in the middle of this month, when the fires were still spreading rapidly and locals and tourists had to pack their bags in a hurry.
More forest fires in Europe
Several forest fires have broken out in France in recent weeks due to persistent dry heat. More than 40,000 hectares have already been affected this year, more than in the past two years and almost as many as in the record year 2019.
Many other parts of Europe are also currently experiencing fires and heat, especially around the Mediterranean.
For example, forest fires leave a trail of destruction on the Greek island of Lesbos. The inhabitants were alerted in time, but a large number of houses could not be saved.
