Killed and injured in an attack during the graduation ceremony in Manila

ONS News• today, 12:04 p.m. •Amended today, 1:38 p.m.

Three people have been killed and one injured in a shooting at a university in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. The shooter opened fire during a graduation ceremony.

Among the dead are former Lamitan City mayor Rose Furigay and her assistant. Lamitan City is located on the southern island of Basilan. The target was believed to be the mayor, police said.

Photos are circulating on Twitter showing the body of the mayor. The third dead is a university security guard, authorities said.

The former mayor’s daughter was injured, police said. She is studying at university and was due to graduate today. She is being treated in hospital.

A local journalist tells NOS that the girl was shot in the head and stomach. His condition is said to be stable.

Ateneo de Manila University According to local media, the attack took place in this building on campus

According to local police, the shooter, who was carrying two pistols, was arrested after a chase. He probably targeted Furigay specifically. Police say the man was injured after campus security officers shot him.

The shooter, believed to be a resident of Lamitan City, is being questioned by police. The motive for the attack, according to the local reporter, is likely a large number of defamation cases the Furigay family had against the suspect.

This video would show his arrest: