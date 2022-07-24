California wildfire continues to spread

Reuters

ONS News• today, 02:05

The wildfire in Yosemite National Park in the US state of California continues to spread. More than 4,800 hectares of nature reserve are currently on fire, making the Oak Fire the biggest blaze this season.

More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the area, several roads have been closed and the fire threatens some 2,000 buildings, according to firefighters. So far, no deaths or injuries have been reported. The Governor of California has declared a state of emergency in the region.

The fire broke out on Friday afternoon and has since grown sixfold. High temperatures, drought and low humidity contribute to the strong expansion of the conflagration.

More than 400 firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze. They use, among other things, helicopters, firefighting planes and bulldozers. So far, the fire has not been brought under control.

giant trees

The southwestern United States has been battling wildfires for some time. Nearly two weeks ago, a major fire raged through Yosemite Park itself. The fire then approached the edge of Mariposa Grove, home to more than 500 redwoods. Many of these giant trees are thousands of years old.