Netanyahu’s defeat divides Israel: “A return is not excluded”

The new government, whose eight parties are ideologically divergent, starts out with a precarious balance.

The minimum majority in parliament of 60 seats for and 59 against the Bennett government allows, according to correspondent Ties Brock, is comparable to the division of the country. “The response has been very different.”

There was a celebration, but Netanyhu supporters are holding their breath on Israel’s future. “He is seen as the man of experience,” explains Brock. “As a leader who has protected the country for the past twelve years. That he has to clear the ground creates uncertainty for them.”

Gain Confidence

Netanyahu supporters are all over the country, especially in the working class. “Many of them see Netanyahu as the only one who can protect Israel on the world stage from the enemies of the Jewish state. “

It is up to the new government to quickly gain the confidence of the people. An important step is to establish a budget. “It took a long time to do it,” says Brock. “There has not been a well-functioning government in Israel since 2019, which has resulted in the projects being halted. “

The new government wants to change this quickly. “Bennett will focus on investments in areas such as healthcare, education and infrastructure.

Dislikes Netanyahu as a compelling factor

With Bennett, Israel has a prime minister who is politically and ideologically even more to the right than Netanyahu. But due to coalition divisions, issues such as the conflict with the Palestinians and the relationship between religion and state will not be high on the agenda, Brock says.

Still, the situation ensures that Bennett can’t ignore him. “For example, a march by Israeli nationalists through East Jerusalem is already scheduled for tomorrow. And a newly established Israeli settlement in Palestinian territory should be expelled. Bennett has many supporters among these settlers, but left-wing parties are behind. expulsion. That makes things complicated. “

Netanyahu’s role is also not over. “A party can leave the coalition, in parliament the minimum majority can be lost. Everything can happen. But so far Netanyahu’s aversion to the coalition has been a common constraining factor.

Return not excluded

And then there is the lawsuit against Netanyahu, that of Corruption is suspected. “In the past he may have delayed the case, saying he didn’t have time because he had to run the country. He can’t use that excuse anymore.”

If he is convicted, the political career of Bibi past. But Netanyahu has already proven that he can come back from a defeated position. “In 1999 he lost the elections, but ten years later he was prime minister again. He’s 71, so it shouldn’t take another ten years, but a comeback is certainly not excluded.”