NATO leaders call China a continuing security challenge

NATO leaders made strong statements to China at the Brussels summit. In one joint statement leaders of the 30 NATO countries say China poses a constant security challenge, seeks to undermine world order and is developing nuclear missiles at an “alarming rate.”

China’s ambitions and behavior pose “systemic challenges” to the world order of mutual agreements and rules, government leaders said.

Biden at the top for the first time

US President Biden, who has been arguing for a tougher policy against Beijing for some time, was there for the first time. German Chancellor Merkel and French President Macron have been a little more lenient towards China. “It is important to find the balance because China is also a partner in many areas,” said Merkel.

Macron said NATO should be careful not to rule out other important issues such as the fight against terrorism and the security concerns surrounding Russia.

This is why the thirty heads of state and government did not go so far as to label China as a rival. But they have expressed concerns about what they believe to be “coercive policies” or the obscure ways the country is modernizing its armed forces and spreading disinformation.

In addition to the talks on China, relations with Russia were also discussed. Concerns have been expressed, among other things, about the military presence in Crimea and the country’s nuclear arsenal. We reiterate our support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova within their internationally recognized borders. the explanation.

Biden vs. Trump

The leaders were physically assembled at NATO Headquarters for the first time in a year and a half. Biden expressed his “strong commitment” to NATO, Secretary General Stoltenberg later said. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, has regularly spoken less positively of the collaboration.