US Commission investigates Trump administration eavesdropping on journalists | Abroad

The U.S. House of Representatives Judicial Committee has launched an investigation into spying on journalists and members of Congress during the reign of former President Donald Trump.











According to committee chair Jerry Nadler, the recently known cases may be individual cases. However, the incidents are said to “raise serious constitutional concerns and concerns about the separation of powers.” Congress must make it “extremely difficult” or impossible for the Justice Department to spy on MPs or reporters, Nadler said.

According to media reports, during Trump’s tenure, the Justice Department secretly obtained telephone records from journalists and gained access to the files of several Democratic MPs. If the Trump administration has systematically targeted political opposition, then the full extent of this “abuse of power” must be exposed and officials held accountable, Nadler said.

Consequences

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday promised clarification and consequences for spying on MPs. The Justice Department also announced that Garland said on Monday that media representatives such as The New York Times, The Washington Post and met CNN. The need for new rules was discussed.

The ministry also recalled that in the event of an investigation into the disclosure of confidential information, it will no longer have access to journalists’ data in the future to obtain information on their sources.



